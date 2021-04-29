A visual art teacher who publishes satirical cartoons critical of the Hong Kong authorities says the Education Bureau has found him guilty of committing “professional misconduct.”

The teacher, who goes by the nickname “VA Wong Sir,” fears that he will lose his license and be permanently disqualified from teaching.

VA Wong Sir had already lost his job following an anonymous complaint lodged with the bureau over cartoons published on his social media platforms during citywide pro-democracy protests in 2019.

Some of the artworks were critical of the police’s handling of the protests by depicting the use of weapons, from tear gas to rifles, on unarmed demonstrators. The authorities insisted a reasonable level of force had been used, given some protesters had turned violent during the chaos that gripped the city for months.

In a letter sent from the bureau, VA Wong Sir learned that his drawings contained “groundless allegations and violence” and that he had been found guilty of professional misconduct, according to a social media post he uploaded on Thursday. The letter did not specify what action the authorities would take following the conclusion, and VA Wong Sir feared he might lose his teaching license altogether.

“I feel that we are not far away from the day when all teachers have to be vetted [politically] and I will never be able to step into a school again,” he said.

Former education lawmaker Ip Kin-yuen said the authorities were punishing teachers for making personal opinions. “Is it professionally mischievous from now on to have a different opinion from the government?” he asked.

A bureau spokesperson said that any teacher found guilty of professional misconduct could have their license revoked. The authorities had a responsibility to look into cases where “comments are made or action taken” that “endanger the safety and healthy development of children” and go against commonly held ethical standards. The spokesperson declined to comment on VA Wong Sir’s case.

