Entrance tickets to various leisure attractions in China are set to be a precious commodity during the Labor Day holiday, when domestic tourists on the move are estimated to make 265 million trips.

Highway transport volumes were expected to hit a new record of 60 million cars on the first day of the five-day break starting May 1, the Ministry of Transport said on Thursday.

Bookings placed for rental cars rose appreciably by 126% compared with pre-pandemic levels in 2019, with about 70% of the users planning inter-provincial trips, an internet travel platform showed.

Many tourist spots, such as the Forbidden City in the Chinese capital Beijing and the archaeological site Sanxingdui in Sichuan province, were instituting real-name reservations for their tickets as the Ministry of Culture and Tourism requested local authorities to strictly enforce restrictions and registration requirements. At some destinations, visitors would be put through a facial recognition system at the point of entry.

Even so, most of the tickets had been snapped up. Online platforms indicated that some people were willing to pay up to 600 yuan (US$93), 10 times the original price, to visit the Forbidden City.

Airfare and hotel bookings climbed by 23% and 40% respectively, mainland media reported, citing data from an online travel website. The average price of a hotel room in Shanghai increased by 10% over the same period last year.

A woman in Guangzhou, surnamed Wong, told Apple Daily that hotel room prices had rebounded to levels recorded before the pandemic. Most of her colleagues would rather choose short-distance travel within Guangdong province, she said.

Local governments were adopting complicated measures at their tour attractions, said another woman, a Hongkonger surnamed Lam.

She told Apple Daily that she recently visited Gucheng district in Lijiang city of Yunnan province, and needed to book the ticket using her real name. Upon arrival, she had to pass through a facial recognition system and scan her travel documents.

Lam then went through the usual safety inspection station, after which she was subjected to the facial screening again, she said.

