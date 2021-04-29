A plan by Taiwan’s largest chipmaker to expand its factory on mainland China has sparked controversy on the internet, as a vocal critic of the idea ran up against mockery and snide remarks.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company has approved a US$2.89 billion plan to increase its chip production resources in the city of Nanjing, and expects the expanded factory to provide 40,000 more 28-nanometer chips a month at full capacity.

Mainland-based technological analyst Xiang Ligang called on authorities to stop the project from going ahead as it would “kill” China’s semiconductor industry. He said the firm from across the Taiwan Strait would squeeze out mainland Chinese counterparts with its increased capacity, as it would be able to achieve lower costs.

Xiang also lamented how the Taiwanese player had refrained from supporting mainland China’s development of smaller chips. “While TSMC is not giving us the five-nano and three-nano technology, it is partnering with the United States on building five-nano capacity,” he said on a social media post.

His remarks were greeted with a torrent of criticism. Internet users teased him for “being scared of” Taiwan’s edge over the mainland in core technologies.

China’s grand plan to build “self-sufficient” capacity by 2025 in key industries, including semiconductor manufacturing, has yet to bear fruit. The populous nation is trailing the U.S., Taiwan and South Korea in developing commercially viable ultra-small nano chips.

One netizen who appeared to be from Taiwan was dismissive of Xiang’s claims and scoffed at Beijing’s alleged attempts to steal advanced technology from other countries. “Getting angry because you can’t steal it,” the person wrote. Another netizen jokingly said Xiang was “supportive of Taiwan’s independence” by differentiating Taiwanese industries from those of the mainland.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play