Headhunters and job agencies in Taiwan have received government instructions not to help any company recruit people to work in China, to stem the drain of chipmaking talent across the strait to the mainland.

All vacancies now being posted by employment middlemen for work located on the mainland must be taken down, especially those in the semiconductor industry. Offenders may be fined up to NT$5 million (US$179,600).

The Ministry of Labor said that its ban was based on the Act Governing Relations between the People of the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area, and was proposed in view of a serious outflow of local talent, Apple Daily Taiwan reported.

“Due to geopolitical tension between the United States and China, China’s semiconductor development has suffered some setbacks and as a result China has become more aggressive in poaching and targeting top Taiwanese chip talent to help build a self-sufficient supply chain,” the ministry said in its notice.

The ban also applies to Taiwanese companies with plants in mainland China who want to go through job agencies to engage employees for those operations.

Penalties are set at fines of NT$50,000 to NT$5 million, with stiffer punishment on the cards if the recruitment involves the semiconductor and integrated circuit industry, the notice shows.

Corporates are allowed to hire for mainland job vacancies if they have been so approved by the investment commission of the Ministry of Economic Affairs. Taiwanese company TSMC, the world leader in chipmaking, is among those with the necessary approval.

The authorities have yet to decide whether job advertisements posted on a company’s website violate the new regulations.

Labor authorities are inviting recruitment professionals to attend a meeting on Wednesday to explain the rules and penalty criteria again.

According to the latest figures, 739,000 Taiwanese people were working overseas in 2019, with 395,000 of them, or 53.4%, based in Hong Kong and mainland China. The total number of Taiwanese working in China has decreased in the past 10 years.

The general manager of Taiwan’s 104 Job Bank said that the ministry’s move would bring short-term effects on companies seeking talent. To avoid breaking the rules, the employment agency had informed its clients to remove the vacancies from its platform. As a result, the number of available positions in mainland China dropped from 3,700 to 1,900 within a day.

