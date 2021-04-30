Hongkongers who wish to run in the next legislative race are not required to declare whether they hold foreign nationality or British National (Overseas) status, revised draft amendments to the electoral system show.

The revisions released by officials to the legislature on Friday have left out a requirement about foreign passports earlier suggested by lawmaker Alice Mak of the Federation of Trade Unions.

In rejecting Mak’s idea, the government explains in its latest documents to the legislature that the legal amendments can leave some room for candidate assessors to ask, at their own discretion, election hopefuls to supplement the information they have provided.

Hong Kong’s legislature has been debating the government’s Improving Electoral System (Consolidated Amendments) Bill, which is to effect sweeping changes ordered by Chinese authorities last month to the way the city chooses its chief executive and lawmakers.

A new candidate eligibility review committee to be set up will have a maximum of eight people, up from the initially proposed five, to assess and validate the eligibility of contenders for Election Committee membership and the chief executive and Legislative Council elections, the Constitutional and Mainland Affairs Bureau says in its latest legislative paper.

The review committee will have a chairperson, two to four government representatives, and one to three non-governmental members. As the committee is a public entity and its members are public servants, all are subject to provisions in the Prevention of Bribery Ordinance.

The bureau also recommends adding clauses to the Chief Executive Election Ordinance to explicitly prohibit any judicial appeals or reviews arising from decisions made by the committee pursuant to advice from the high-level Committee for Safeguarding National Security.

On the nomination of candidates, the bureau has accepted requests from the pro-establishment camp to let each Election Committee member sign as a nominee in different capacities,

on up to five nomination forms.

Elections for LegCo or Election Committee subsectors will continue to take place in the event of death or disqualification of a candidate, the draft amendments show, in a reversal of the bureau’s stance to terminate the polls should one candidate be no longer available. Pro-establishment lawmakers said in an earlier debate that the bureau’s initial idea was a loophole that would allow people to derail an election by taking action to trigger their disqualification.

