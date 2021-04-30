A powerful new eight-member committee will screen Hong Kong’s election candidates under a radical overhaul of the city’s electoral system, according to the government’s latest amendments released on Friday.

The revised structure of the high-level committee, tasked with the political vetting of candidates for the city’s top office and legislature, is one of several amendments to the proposed election system released to the legislature on Friday.

Hong Kong drafted its proposal to accommodate Beijing’s decision to radically change the city’s electoral system, in an effort to ensure only “patriots rule Hong Kong.”

One amendment will see the addition of at most three non-official members to the originally proposed committee of five members, all officials, according to the government’s latest proposal submitted to the Legislative Council.

The government has taken on board several suggestions from pro-Beijing groups, such as allowing the 1,500-member Election Committee, which selects the chief executive and almost half of the legislature, to nominate a maximum of five candidates for those elections.

Another amendment will require elections to continue, instead of being aborted, if a candidate dies or is disqualified by the vetting committee after the nomination period closes. Beijing loyalists had suggested that aborting polls in such circumstances would create a loophole that Hongkongers could manipulate.

Officials, however, refused to adopt pro-Beijing unionist Alice Mak’s idea of making it mandatory for all election candidates to declare whether they have a foreign nationality or hold a British National (Overseas) passport.

However, the vetting committee will have the option of requiring candidates to provide their nationality details and other supplementary information, under the latest amendments. This approach is more flexible than a mandatory provision, they said.

