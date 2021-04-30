A declining birth rate could have a greater impact on the economic growth of China compared with other foreign countries, according to a Hong Kong economist.

British newspaper Financial Times earlier reported that China had recorded the first population decline since the 1950s, in its unreleased seventh national population census count.

Despite the National Bureau of Statistics of China reiterating that the country had in fact recorded a growth in population, it has already sparked widespread concerns over the economic trajectory and social problems in the world’s second-largest economy.

Hong Kong economist Law Ka-chung said in the past, China’s economic growth had relied heavily on a growing population. With a larger aging population and severe income inequality, China could face greater difficulty in handling the situation compared to its foreign peers.

This would also place a burden on the government to look after the elderly and hence the financial situation, Law said.

Even though the authorities have made it clear that the “population continues to maintain a growth trend,” domestic media have intensified coverage on issues such as the aging population and declining birth rate, in an apparent attempt to manage expectations on the results of the population census. The release date, however, has been postponed multiple times.

Meanwhile, various mainland cities have already reported a significant drop in the birth rate. The capital Beijing recorded 100,368 births last year, which is a 24.3% drop from the previous year and the lowest in 10 years, according to data released earlier this month.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play