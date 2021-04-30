Two Chinese business executives who are under investigation in Taiwan for allegedly spying for the mainland denied separate charges of money-laundering in a Taipei court on Friday.

The chief executive of Hong Kong-listed China Innovation Investment, Xiang Xin, told the Taipei District Court that prosecutors had blindly and wrongfully laid the money-laundering charge against him, saying all the transactions he handled over his 30-year career were transparent and strictly scrutinized.

“The prosecutors’ allegation that I engaged in money laundering and bogus transactions is an insult, both to me and to Hong Kong’s financial system,” Xiang told the court.

His wife, Kung Ching, an alternate board member of the company, also denied the same charge. She told the court that she was merely a housewife and had never been involved in her husband’s businesses.

The couple are accused of receiving HK$203 million (US$26.15 million) in illegal funds from a Shanghai-based company in 2016, which they used to buy luxury properties in Taipei.

They were initially arrested for alleged breaches of Taiwan’s national security in November 2019, after their companies were named by a self-proclaimed former Chinese spy, Wang Liqiang, during interviews with Australian media that year. The probe is continuing separately.

Xiang’s lawyer told the court on Friday that his client is a principled businessman who resigned immediately from his Shanghai-based employer in December 2015 as soon as the firm was found to have collected funds using illegal means in mainland China. No prosecutions have been launched against Xiang in Hong Kong or the mainland, the lawyer said.

The business executive used his own legitimate capital to buy the Taipei properties, his lawyer added.

The judge adjourned the case to May 28 and ordered Xiang to provide details of his money transfers from Hong Kong to Taipei, as well as his certificate of having no criminal convictions in Hong Kong.

