Taiwan may again be barred from participating in the World Health Organization’s assembly, despite calls from dozens of foreign countries for the self-ruled island to be included.

Apple Daily Taiwan sent an email inquiry to the WHO in March whether the island could participate in the World Health Assembly on May 24. WHO replied on Thursday that as an intergovernmental organization, its policies are formed by 194 member states, and Taiwan’s eligibility as an observer would be decided by a resolution that obtains a simple majority of the members.

However, the chance for the WHO secretariat to invite Taiwan was close to zero under pressure from mainland China.

The Taiwanese Foreign Ministry was planning to launch a series of events to boost its campaign to participate in the WHO, including inviting diplomatic allies to write to its director-general, and calling for debates at WHO meetings.

After former Taiwanese president Ma Ying-jeou took office in 2008, Taiwan received an invitation to join the WHA as an observer in the name of “Chinese Taipei” the following year. The same annual arrangement went on until 2016, when President Tsai Ing-wen took office.

More than 80 countries and 1,700 parliament members from around the world last year voiced their support for Taiwan to participate in the WHO, including then-Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo, then-American Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and then-U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, Australian leader Scott Morrison, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, as well as others from France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands and Sweden.

The Czech Senate voted 58-0 on Wednesday to approve a resolution supporting Taiwan’s participation in all meetings, mechanisms and activities in the WHO. Taiwanese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Joanne Ou welcomed the move and urged the Czech government to give clear support for Taiwan on the international stage.

Taiwan would continuously work with friendly countries to strengthen bilateral ties and push forward its participation in international organizations, she said.

The North Carolina State Senate issued a bipartisan statement in support of the #LetTaiwanHelp movement, urging for the island’s participation in the WHA and the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play