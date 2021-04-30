The tax evasion investigation of a Chinese actress is spurring fresh calls for stricter controls over the sky-high pay enjoyed by many Chinese celebrities and other misdeeds in China’s show business.

In the second high-profile case of tax evasion by a famous entertainer in the past three years, state media reported this week that Zheng Shuang is being investigated for tax fraud after receiving 160 million yuan (US$24.7 million) for her role in the web drama series A Chinese Ghost Story. She reportedly worked for 77 days for the series, giving her a daily income of 2.08 million yuan.

Some estimated Zheng dodged 35 million yuan in taxes by using so-called “yin-yang contracts” – multiple contracts that break a large salary into smaller amounts to avoid taxes – to report a much lower amount to tax authorities.

Zheng has been nicknamed “Fan Bingbing No. 2” by some observers, referring to the conviction of Fan, one of China’s best-known actresses, for tax evasion in 2018. Fan was ordered to pay a fine of 890 million yuan.

Zheng’s case highlights unscrupulous practices that are entrenched in the entertainment industry, according to analysts quoted by state-run media. There are growing calls for stronger controls over the burgeoning industry, after Zheng’s salary raised the eyebrows of many observers.

Estimates of the total amount of tax owed by China’s entertainment industry range as high as 30 billion yuan, including interest, according to local media reports.

Amid the controversy, stock trading was suspended on Friday in the publicly listed company behind A Chinese Ghost Story, Beijing Jingxi Culture and Tourism.

This scandal is the latest blow for 29-year-old Zheng, whose separation from actor Zhang Heng came under public scrutiny earlier this year after the pair were found to have two children born to surrogate mothers overseas. While surrogacy is an offense in China, demand for it is high among well-off families, and many opt for service providers from outside the mainland.

