China’s top law enforcement body has been heavily criticized for mocking India’s latest wave of COVID-19 with a social media post that showed bodies being cremated.

The Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission, which oversees police officers, prosecutors, courts and prisons, posted two photos on Saturday comparing “ignitions in China and India” on its Sina Weibo microblog.

One photo showed bodies being cremated in India, while the other featured the launch of a spacecraft bearing the Chinese flag. The post’s hashtag referenced India reporting more than 400,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in a single day.

The post received some support from nationalistic internet users but angered a much larger base of mainland netizens.

One internet user commented that it was fine to mock Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi but very inappropriate for the commission to ridicule common people and victims in India. Others said the commission was displaying its narrow sense of nationalism by celebrating the deaths of innocent people.

The commission then sparked another wave of criticism after hiding the post. Some internet users said they reported the post to Sina Weibo for spreading hatred and discrimation.

New COVID cases reported in India have been rising from 300,000 to around 400,000 per day since the last week of April. The latest outbreak has been watched keenly in China, as ties between the two nations remained tense following a border clash in the Himalayas last year.

China’s official Xinhua News Agency said on Sunday that the outbreak represented a chance for the two neighbors to turn a new page in their relations. What India needed now was China’s experience in combating COVID-19, Xinhua said, but added that New Delhi had so far refused to take up China’s repeated offers of medical assistance.

