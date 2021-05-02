China has criticized an official exchange between America and Taiwan’s top representatives in France. The Friday meeting, which took place at the U.S. ambassador’s official residence, was the first of its kind since diplomatic ties between the two governments were severed in 1979 and occurred after Washington relaxed restrictions over meetings with Taipei officials.

The Chinese embassy in France issued a statement slamming U.S. Chargé d’affaires ad interim Brian Aggeler and Taiwan’s Wu Chih-chung for the meeting, stressing that the One China policy was an internationally recognized fact and a basic principle of international relations. The U.S. violated its serious political promise to China on the issue of Taiwan, and the move allowed space for pro-independence forces, it said.

The “small tricks” of the U.S. would not change the international situation and China’s firm stance on the issue of Taiwan, and Washington should stop all official exchanges with Taiwan and stop using the issue to damage bilateral relations, it added.

Meanwhile, Chinese navy vessels have continued to appear in the East China Sea in apparent acts of provocation. China’s Binzhou frigate was seen in the region northeast of Taiwan, 150 kilometers (93 miles) from Japan’s southern island of Miyakojima. It then cruised south between Okinawa and Miyakojima.

Taiwan dispatched a Kee Lung-class destroyer while the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force sent a destroyer to monitor the Chinese vessel.

