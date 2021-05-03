Naval officers on China’s newly commissioned first amphibious assault ship appeared to be brushing up their torpedo-avoiding skills during a recent exercise at sea, according to an observer who follows military matters.

A video aired recently on state-run China Central Television shows the amphibious assault ship Hainan making a series of sharp turns and circular movements during a drill at sea. The exact location remains unclear.

Warships use such maneuvers to dodge from torpedo strikes coming from their back or two sides, or reduce the damage of their impact, mainland military commentator Cao Weidong told CCTV.

The Hainan exercise was reminiscent of one conducted by China’s second aircraft carrier, the Shandong, in December 2019, they said. A video showing the Shandong traversing a large circle became a top search item on Sina Weibo, China’s Twitter-like microblog, at the time.

Meanwhile, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy said on Sunday that it plans to perform regular drills with its carrier groups in the South China Sea, confirming that the Shandong combat group had recently conducted a drill in the area.

