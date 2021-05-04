Eight pro-democracy figures, who could face charges under the national security law for taking part in the opposition camp’s primary election last summer, reported to police stations across the city on Tuesday.

They include U.S. human rights lawyer John Clancey, former lawmakers James To, Roy Kwong and Joseph Lee, nurses Cyrus Lau and Ricky Yuen, disability rights advocate Lee Chi-young and ethnic minorities social worker Jeffrey Andrews.

“I am not worried, worrying does not do any good, no need to worry,” said Clancey before he reported to the Tseung Kwan O police station. The 79-year-old is the first foreign citizen arrested under Beijing’s draconian national security law for Hong Kong.

Both To and Lee Chi-young told the press that their bail has been extended to July 5.

The eight have been released on bail since the mass arrest of over 50 pro-democracy activists and campaigners in January. 47 democrats were charged with conspiracy to commit subversion on Feb. 28 and 36 of them have been remanded in custody since. They were accused of planning to overthrow the government by winning a majority in the legislature.

