Former Hong Kong lawmaker Lam Cheuk-ting, one of the 47 pro-democracy figures charged with subversion under the national security law, resigned as vice chairperson of the Democratic Party on Monday.

Lam said he resigned because he was unable to fulfill his duties as vice chairperson while being remanded in jail awaiting trial, according to Democratic Party chair Lo Kin-hei. Lam had earlier informed the party of his decision via a letter from detention, Lo said.

The party’s central committee has accepted Lam’s resignation and will arrange the election of a substitute, Lo added.

Lam has spent more than two months in custody after being charged with subversion in relation to an unofficial primary election for the Legislative Council race that was held last summer. His party colleagues Andrew Wan, Wu Chi-wai and Andrew Chiu were also denied bail in the same case.

Lo said the Democratic Party would persevere in difficult times, and urged members to show support to their colleagues facing trial. “It’s a long road ahead, so let us walk shoulder to shoulder,” he wrote in a letter to party members.

The party’s central committee has arranged a forum for its members to discuss the future of Hong Kong’s democracy movement, and will host more such events to collect people’s views, Lo wrote.

Meanwhile, the Facebook page administrator for Andrew Wan, another former Democratic Party lawmaker, appealed to the public for donations. In addition to being charged with subversion, Wan faces 10 other criminal charges related to protests before 2019.

Wan’s legal costs are estimated at over HK$10 million (US$1.3 million), the page administrator wrote on Monday, adding that the public could support Wan by subscribing to his page on the Patreon website.

In 2018, Wan was charged with common assault and obstructing a Legislative Council officer from executing his duty, following a scuffle in the legislative chamber amid protests against the Express Rail Link joint checkpoint plan.

Click here for Chinese version

