Lawmakers from the establishment camp have urged Hong Kong police to scrutinize financial aid meant for protesters affected by citywide demonstrations in 2019, to see if the fund is operating legally.

The camp on Wednesday seized on the agenda of a legislative meeting about the police’s financial intelligence and investigation setup to target the 612 Humanitarian Relief Fund, as well as crowdfunding activities carried out by pro-democracy political parties.

Beijing-loyal lawmakers suggested that these platforms were channels of money-laundering operations.

“Money raised from crowdfunding has been used to buy personal items such as the iPad or put into investment funds,” said Steven Ho, of the Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong. It was inevitable that some people would make use of political fundraising boxes placed at street booths to collect dirty money, he claimed.

The 612 fund was launched in 2019 to provide financial help to people who were injured, arrested or otherwise affected during the anti-extradition bill protests. It could cover the costs of medical treatment, psychological counseling, legal advice and representation, and related hardship.

Criticism of the relief aid surfaced at a meeting of the Legislative Council’s establishment subcommittee on Wednesday, when lawmakers were supposed to discuss a police proposal to establish a position of chief superintendent to head an upcoming financial intelligence and investigation bureau.

Police papers submitted to the legislature showed that the new post aimed to strengthen the city’s capability in combating money laundering and terrorist financing.

Ho’s DAB colleague, Wong Ting-kwong, said that the police force should set up the job of chief superintendent as a regular post to monitor the flow of global liquidity and its relationship with crime.

Holden Chow from the same party urged the police to closely monitor the 612 fund to check whether it was abiding by the law or colluding with foreign forces to endanger national security.

Yet another DAB lawmaker, Elizabeth Quat, questioned the source and flow of hundreds of millions of Hong Kong dollars going into the 612 account through crowdfunding.

In response, government officials at the meeting told the lawmakers that crowdfunding activities were not illegal per se.

No laws or regulations were in existence to monitor such fundraising online or in public areas, said May Chan, deputy secretary for financial services and the treasury. Police would take action in accordance with current legislation in suspected cases of money laundering, fraud or other illegal activities, she said.

Keith Yip, assistant commissioner of police, said that whether an activity was unlawful depended on how the money collected was spent.

If the funds were used outside the original objectives or for personal purposes, the police would check whether fraud was involved, Yip said. The police’s Joint Financial Intelligence Unit might also conduct an investigation, he added.

