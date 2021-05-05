China’s vice minister of commerce was on Tuesday appointed as new deputy director general of the World Trade Organization.

The global posting for Zhang Xiangchen means the intergovernmental group has had a Chinese national holding the senior role since 2013.

Zhang was among four new deputies unveiled in an announcement made by WTO Director General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala. Angela Ellard of the United States, Anabel Gonzalez of Costa Rica and Jean-Marie Paugam of France were also named as WTO deputies.

From 2017 to 2020, Zhang served as China’s Permanent Representative to the WTO. He is third vice minister in the Chinese Ministry of Commerce, after China International Trade Representative Yu Jianhua and Deputy Representative Wang Shouwen.

Zhang used to work with Long Yongtu when the latter was chief negotiator of China’s accession to the WTO.

The new appointment comes as another Chinese national, Yi Xiaozhun, steps down. Yi began serving as deputy director general of the WTO in 2013 and was reappointed in 2017.

During his tenure as China’s permanent representative to the WTO, Zhang responded multiple times to accusations made by the United States under a trade war started in 2018.

In May 2018, Zhang rejected claims from the Washington government over allegedly unfair competitive practices of the Chinese that were harming foreign companies and workers.

Later that year in November, diplomats and other officials started discussing ideas about reforming the WTO, a move that was largely driven by U.S. complaints that the organization had failed to monitor suspected rule-breaking activities carried out by China.

Zhang said that China planned to put forward a WTO reform proposal, but he warned fellow members of the organization against seeing reform as a chance to put the country in a straitjacket.

Last October, he criticized the WTO for not adopting effective measures to stop unilateral protectionism that defied market rules and regulations.

