Blockages in foreign trade during the COVID-19 pandemic were the major reason behind Chinese President Xi Jinping’s “dual circulation” economic strategy, the Communist Party’s official journal Qiushi revealed.

The strategy, first raised by Xi in May last year, was a response to the difficulties companies faced in importing raw materials and personnel from overseas and in exporting products, the Qiushi article said, citing a speech he gave to provincial leaders in January.

It is the first time the Chinese authorities are specifying that pandemic-related trade concerns have a role to play in the new strategy.

Xi said in the speech that he realized the pandemic had broken global supply chains, which would in turn directly affect the country’s economy, according to the article.

“I can feel that today’s situation has changed,” he was cited as saying. “The conditions for big import and export volumes have changed and we must come up with a new development strategy.”

The “dual circulation” economic strategy refers to internal circulation of the economy combining with, and being supported by, external circulation. It is generally understood as China’s attempt to boost its domestic market while helping Chinese firms to climb up global value chains.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play