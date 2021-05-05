A former Hong Kong lawmaker has terminated his civil claim against the police chief over a mob attack in 2019, so that financial resources in the pro-democracy camp can go toward helping others in need.

The legislator, Lam Cheuk-ting of the Democratic Party, is now in custody awaiting trial for subversion under national security laws.

Lam was one of many victims who were beaten up by white-clad thugs on the night of July 21, 2019. He joined eight others to launch the claim, demanding Commissioner of Police Chris Tang take responsibility for the police’s alleged failure to protect residents.

On Wednesday, Lam’s party colleague Winfield Chong explained at a press conference that there was no schedule for Lam to get out of detention. Given Hong Kong’s political and legal situation, operators of the camp’s 612 Humanitarian Relief Fund, which had been supporting his case, wished to use it to help other Hongkongers.

The truth of the July 21 incident would be determined by history and the people, said Chong, who visited Lam at the Stanley Prison in the morning.

Another claimant, Kelvin Sin, and July 21 incident victim Grandma Lam also attended the press conference, held at the party’s headquarters.

Albert Ho, the legal representative in the lawsuit and another of the party’s former lawmakers, said that although he believed they had a reasonable chance of winning, the police had deployed a lot of resources to fight their case, including by hiring several senior counsel.

Prosecutors at the Department of Justice had also applied for the lawsuit to be shelved, Ho said. The case would take a year or two to proceed to the next stage of hearings, and it would be too expensive to use this method to seek justice, he added.

The solicitor noted that Lam did not expect to be detained when he embarked on the claim. He was currently facing several court cases and was worried about affecting his family’s finances if the lawsuit dragged on, Ho said.

It was sad to see Lam making the withdrawal decision as the evidence was about recalling horrifying memories, Ho said. He would likely have to pay Tang compensation of more than HK$100,000 (US$12,900), Ho added.

