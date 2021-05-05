Battery maker Robin Zeng has overtaken Li Ka-shing as the wealthiest man in Hong Kong, according to a real-time chart compiled by Forbes.

Zeng, 52, accumulated US$34.5 billion of wealth through the company he founded in 2011. Contemporary Amperex Technology is the world’s largest battery manufacturer for electric vehicles.

Forbes put Zeng as the 41st richest person in the world, one place ahead of Li, the property giant whose net worth was estimated to be US$34.3 billion. Because of the small margin and fluctuations in the stock market, the places of the two tycoons swap at times on the real-time chart.

Zeng’s wealth has risen as a result of a 150% increase in his company’s share price over the past year. The same surge has also swelled the assets of eight other executives to 10 digits.

The battery billionaire was born in the southeastern Chinese province of Fujian. He acquired Hong Kong residency in 2005 through the city’s Quality Migrant Admission Scheme. Records show his current address is in Fujian.

His company supplies batteries to automakers such as Tesla, BMW, Volkswagen and Mercedes-Benz.

Li, 92, has been the richest Hong Kong man for decades. He founded the conglomerate Cheung Kong Holdings, now headed by his son Victor Li.

