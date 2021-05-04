Taiwan is planning to establish a new cybersecurity department to deal with external threats and enhance the protection of its key infrastructure, the island’s leader Tsai Ing-wen said.

The self-ruled island, seen as a breakaway province by mainland China, was positioned on the front line of information warfare, which meant it needed to build a strong defense system, Tsai said during an annual conference on cybersecurity on Tuesday.

A new department would be established to strengthen the island’s legal regime, nurture talent and support industry players in cybersecurity, she said.

Last May, Tsai listed cybersecurity as one of six core strategic industries for her administration during her second-term inaugural speech. She said on Tuesday that Taiwan had internationally-renowned cybersecurity experts capable of building a complete industry chain.

The world would see a need for enhanced cybersecurity protection as the use of digital tools was expected to grow in daily life following the COVID-19 pandemic, Tsai said.

Also speaking at the conference was the United States’ top diplomat in Taiwan Brent Christensen. The director of the American Institute in Taiwan said cyberattacks on public and private sector targets threatened not only economic growth, but also national security.

Since economies were undergoing further digital transformation, it was of paramount importance to keep 5G enabled and Internet of Things devices secure, Christensen said.

