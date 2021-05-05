A Chinese restaurateur in South Korea has received both praise and criticism after he was seen in a video shouting at customers who he thought had disrespected China.

In a video that’s been widely circulated in mainland China, the man could be seen interrupting the conversation of two customers.

“What are you talking about? Do you not have self-respect?” he asked one of the customers, before shouting at the other: “You criticized us Chinese but you are nothing.”

An employee tried to hold him back and the customers decided to leave, but the owner continued to shout at them.

The video did not show what had irritated the owner, but in a media interview later, he said he thought the customers, who were from Taiwan and Singapore, were mocking Chinese people.

“No matter where I am, no one can bad-mouth my country,” he was cited as saying.

Many internet users in mainland China praised the restaurateur, but outside the country’s internet firewall, many asked why he moved to South Korea if China was so good.

“You can’t even live in your own country but you’re trying to save its reputation,” one Twitter user said.

Twitter, like Facebook, Instagram and other popular foreign social media platforms, is banned in China.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play