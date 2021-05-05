Rents in the affluent area of Mid-Levels have dropped up to 25% from the peak two years ago as many expatriates leave Hong Kong.

Hong Kong was one of the most expensive cities in the world, but an exodus of expatriates after citywide protests, a declining population and unemployment had led to sluggish rental demand, Bloomberg reported.

Average rent for private housing declined to HK$33.60 ($4.33) per square foot in the first quarter, the lowest since the end of 2016, data from Centaline Property Agency Ltd. showed.

The city posted an unemployment rate of 6.8% in March, although gross domestic product increased 7.8% in the first quarter. Without a job, some residents had chosen to stop renting and move back to live with family members.

Rents went down the most significantly at high-end properties in Mid-Levels, Deep Water Bay and other areas favored by Western expats and wealthy mainland Chinese people. The decrease was as much as 25% compared with mid-2019, according to rental website Spacious.

The Soho area in Central and Sheung Wan, popular among foreign students and young professionals, saw its rents contract by 20% in the same period.

Economic uncertainties and mobility difficulties that emerged during the 2019 protests were driving the decline, as well as the pandemic and the deep recession, said James Fisher, chief operating officer at Spacious.

Rentals might be reduced by another 5% to 10% this year due to a shrinking population and travel restrictions, Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Patrick Wong said.

The city’s population fell 0.6% last year to 7.47 million and might drop further, after London received 27,000 applications from Hong Kong residents for British National (Overseas) visas, Wong said in a research note.

Latest statistics from Britain’s Home Office last month showed that more than 35,000 people with BN(O) status had applied for residency in the United Kingdom.

Kevin Tsui, an associate professor of economics at Clemson University in South Carolina, told Apple Daily that although Hong Kong’s property market was mainly affected by factors such as land supply, the current British-bound migration wave had changed leasing demand in the city. The future of the market would depend on the arrival of new immigrants, Tsui said.

Many Wells Property Agent Ltd. president Lawrence Wong gave an opposite analysis. Wong said that neither new immigrants nor the exodus from Hong Kong were the main factors, but the amount of cash that buyers had, the unavailability of bank loans, inadequate supply, the wealth effect and parents buying properties for children.

