A Taiwanese lawyer has publicly shown his support for controversial Xinjiang cotton by wearing a T-shirt from a Chinese brand with the word “China” printed on it.

Many Western brands have boycotted Xinjiang cotton after expressing concerns over the alleged use of Uyghur forced labour in its production. Chinese consumers have retaliated by threatening to boycott these brands.

Su I-hsiu, a Taiwanese lawyer, posted on Facebook saying that he recently bought a T-shirt from Chinese brand Li-Ning worth NT$1,380 (US$49). A staff member from the store called to ask if he could accept the T-shirt, which had the words “China Li-Ning” printed on it in simplified Chinese.

Su said he understood the staff member was worried that the shirt may cause him trouble under the current anti-Chinese sentiment in Taiwan, but he said he had no problems with wearing the shirt.

Su said he received suspicious looks from passersby on the street while wearing the shirt around Taipei. It felt like he was doing a catwalk, he joked.

In the past, it was normal for Taiwanese people to consider themselves to be Chinese, since slogans promoting this identity were printed on the backs of primary school workbooks, Su told mainland news site Guancha.

The current education system’s opposition to China has made almost all Taiwanese people under 35 lose their Chinese identity, Su said.

“I am Chinese and I teach my children this way,” he said.

In recent years, Su has been trying to urge Taiwanese people to know the real China. He posts about the country on social media and uses textbooks from both Taiwan and the mainland so children can learn more about Chinese history and ancient texts that have been erased by Taiwan’s education ministry, he said.

He conceded, however, that it would be a difficult mission to promote the wearing of clothes with “China” printed on them.

