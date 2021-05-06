Four Hong Kong pro-democracy activists, including Joshua Wong, received prison sentences of up to 10 months for taking part in an unauthorized June 4 vigil last year.

Wong, who is serving a 13.5-month jail term for his involvement in the anti-extradition protests in 2019, was sentenced to another 10 months in jail.

District councilor Lester Shum was sentenced to six months in prison, while Jannelle Leung and Tiffany Yuen were jailed for four months. All three will lose their seats in the district council.

All four had pleaded guilty to knowingly taking part in an unauthorized assembly. They are among 24 pro-democracy figures who are prosecuted over the annual event in 2020, which commemorated the Tiananmen Square massacre in 1989 and was banned for the first time in three decades.

Judge Stanley Chan pointed out on Thursday that Wong and Shum’s roles were not passive as they had actively promoted the event on social media. A heavy sentence is required to deter others from following suit and disrupting public order, he added.

During last Friday’s hearing, defense lawyer Graham Harris SC noted that the vigil was peaceful and orderly, and no acts of violence were intended, incited, encouraged or committed by any of the four defendants. All four wore masks and maintained social distance, he added.

Wong, Yuen and Shum also face charges of subversion under the national security law for participating in an unofficial primary election for the since-postponed Legislative Council election.

