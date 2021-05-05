Four Hong Kong protesters have been sentenced to more than four years in prison after being convicted of rioting in 2019, with the judge comparing the events of the day to a small-scale war.

District Court Judge Ernest Lin said the protesters had acted outside the law while the police had acted with restraint and had been under the media’s scrutiny. He said there was a disparity in strength between the two sides, and had it been a real war, there would have been no doubt who would have been the winner and the loser.

On October 1, 2019, protesters gathered in many districts across Hong Kong, including in Tsuen Wan where the four defendants were arrested. On the same day, a police officer shot another protester, Tsang Chi-kin, who had been armed with a metal bar.

Lin sentenced the four defendants to prison terms ranging from four years and three months to four years and eight months. Tsang had also been charged with rioting but went into hiding before the court proceedings concluded.

The defendant who was given the longest sentence, 40-year-old Chan Hang, was convicted of arson in addition to rioting.

There was no evidence as to what the other three defendants did at the scene apart from being physically present, but the judge refused to accept that they were only bystanders. They were wearing black clothes at the time they were arrested, a color commonly associated with Hong Kong protesters in 2019.

A ruling by the Court of Appeal in March on the “joint enterprise” principle elaborated on the types of behavior that could lead to someone being considered a riot participant. The defendants in that case have applied for permission to take the matter to the Court of Final Appeal.

