A United States surveillance ship has been monitoring the movements of two Chinese aircraft carriers in the South China Sea since early April, according to a Beijing-based think tank.

The USNS Loyal was first spotted in waters northwest of the Philippines on April 5, and then sailed around the Paracel and Spratly Islands toward the end of last month, according to the South China Sea Strategic Situation Probing Initiative, a think tank headed by a Peking University academic.

The American vessel was very likely to have been tracking the Liaoning carrier group and then the Shandong carrier, the researchers said.

On Wednesday, the USNS Loyal appeared in the Bashi Channel, the waters between Taiwan and the Philippines, according to a map released by the think tank that tracked the vessel’s positions.

The Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy on Sunday announced that the Shandong, China’s second carrier, would be conducting drills in the South China Sea “to safeguard its national sovereignty, safety and development interests.”

The drills come as tensions between Beijing and Washington have grown to new heights over the South China Sea and other issues. Last month, the U.S. Navy released a photo that showed its USS Mustin destroyer encountering the Liaoning at sea.

The Shandong’s drills showed that China was determined to stand up to pressures from the U.S. to safeguard its maritime interests, Zhu Feng, dean of Nanjing University’s institute of international relations, told Singaporean media.

