A leading educational institution in Taiwan said that changes in titles must be decided through a democratic process, after alumni of the University of Hong Kong asked that its vice chancellor be stripped of his honorary title.

HKU alumni presented their plea in an open letter signed by former students who had taken high-profile roles in Hong Kong’s pro-democracy movement, such as Alex Chow, Sunny Cheung and Brian Leung. They requested that the president of Taiwan’s Academia Sinica withdraw the title of academician that the academy granted to HKU vice chancellor Zhang Xiang in 2012.

The group said in its letter that Zhang erred in failing to condemn tyranny during the 2019 protests in Hong Kong, destroying the city’s autonomy in the name of national security and damaging academic freedom on campus.

In response to the letter, Academia Sinica said it firmly believed in universal values such as freedom and democracy. The academy emphasized that its titles were lifelong honors, and any change must be discussed and decided upon by its convocation according to democratic procedures.

According to Academia Sinica’s website, it has granted the academician title to 274 individuals, with Zhang being one of four from mainland China, Hong Kong and Macao in the field of mathematical science.

The open letter came less than a week after HKU severed ties with its student union. HKU announced it would stop collecting membership fees on behalf of the union and reclaim its management rights over offices and other facilities used by the union.

“It is not acceptable that the HKUSU, an independent student organization, disregards the university’s advice and the overall interests of the HKU community while taking advantage of the services and facilities offered by the university,” the school said on April 30.

During the 2019 protests, a similar controversy erupted when police and protesters faced off on university campuses, leading some Taiwanese legislators to call for Academia Sinica to revoke the academician title granted to Way Kuo, the president of the City University of Hong Kong. At the time, the academy also said that the issue must be discussed by its convocation.

