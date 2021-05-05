A Hong Kong journalist who was fined after she accessed public data to investigate a mob attack at a Yuen Long train station in 2019 will appeal the court’s decision to convict her.

Bao Choy, a freelance producer at Radio Television Hong Kong, said she was mentally ready to take the case all the way to the city’s top court.

She landed in trouble with the law for producing an episode of RTHK’s Hong Kong Connection that looked into the incident of July 21, 2019, and examined police behavior. The episode went on to win a media award, but Choy, 37, was found guilty of making a false statement to view a motor vehicle license database and fined HK$6,000 late last month for breaching the Road Traffic Ordinance.

The journalist wrote in her Facebook on Wednesday that she had appointed lawyers to appeal against her conviction. She believed that the path ahead could be tough as the political atmosphere and freedom of speech in Hong Kong had deteriorated quickly.

“The case may end up in the Court of Final Appeal. I am mentally prepared,” Choy said.

She said she had struggled with whether to make this move. “But after recovering from sorrow, and after much reflection, I know that if I gave up pursuing justice, I would regret it and lose sleep for the rest of my life,” she said.

Choy was the first journalist in Hong Kong to be found guilty of an offense relating to access of public records. The day before her conviction, the episode won the Kam Yiu-yu Press Freedom Award for its professionalism and bearing on public interests.

In her ruling, Principal Magistrate Ivy Chui said the journalist knew the records she was obtaining would be used for her reporting, rather than for transport or traffic-related matters as she had stated before the search. The public could look at the records for transport issues and for two other purposes, namely, legal matters and vehicle purchase, Chui said.

Choy’s arrest in November 2020 has fueled fears about press freedom in Hong Kong under Beijing’s tightening grip. The city fell by seven places to 80 out of 180 territories in the latest world press freedom index, released by Reporters without Borders last month.

