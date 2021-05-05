A suspension of the EU’s investment agreement with China would not have much impact on China’s economy, but it was worth watching if Europe’s moves to limit Chinese capital would lead to countermeasures, a professor of economics told Apple Daily.

The EU’s top trade official, Valdis Dombrovskis, told Agence France-Presse on Tuesday that the European Commission had suspended political outreach efforts in relation to the investment deal with China.

While not a formal announcement that the deal had been abandoned, Dombrovskis’ remarks reflect an acknowledgement among EU leaders that tit-for-tat sanctions with China in March, over alleged human rights abuses in Xinjiang against Uyghur ethnic minorities, had made ratification of the deal less likely. The sanctions had affected several members of the European Parliament.

The deal had encountered obstacles even without the Xinjiang sanctions, said Kevin Tsui, associate professor of economics at Clemson University. Tsui said that the deal’s announcement last year had affected the then-incoming Biden administration’s aspiration to work together with the EU in confronting China. Even without the sanctions, other factors would have affected the deal’s smooth implementation, Tsui said.

Even if the deal failed, however, it would not be a huge blow to the Chinese economy, as the aim of the deal had been to bring the EU and China’s economies closer together and create growth over the long term, Tsui said.

On the other hand, Tsui added, it was worth keeping an eye on new EU rules that would make it harder for state-backed Chinese companies to buy stakes in European companies, as these could lead to countermeasures by China. Tsui said these rules could have a great impact, as they would affect existing economic activity and make China more reliant on domestic cycles.

On the question of whether the investment agreement could still be ratified, Tsui said he believed it depended on whether China would make substantive concessions. Tsui said that the EU was sensitive to the issue of human rights, and if China doesn’t make substantive commitments, it will be difficult for the EU to back down.

