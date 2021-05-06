The United States embassy in China’s visa section has deleted a social media post that compared Chinese students to dogs, after Chinese internet users found it offensive.

The Twitter-like Weibo account of the visa section announced the gradual resumption for student visa applications to the U.S. on Wednesday, which was accompanied by a video of a pet dog trying to climb over a fence.

“Can’t wait to go out to play just like this doggie?” the post said, urging Chinese students who wished to study in the U.S. to apply as soon as possible.

The post angered Chinese internet users, as some criticized the visa section for comparing students to dogs, calling it an insult. The post was removed hours later.

But some said it was just a misunderstanding due to cultural differences, as dogs have no negative meaning in American culture and are seen as close friends of humans.

Others believed the visa section should understand the cultural differences between the two countries.

Chinese news site Guancha said in a commentary that as an institution facing the Chinese people, its posts should be reviewed by several levels of staff, and it was strange that no one thought of the negative connection in the Chinese context.

