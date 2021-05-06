Three members of the student group “Returning Valiant” were arrested by Hong Kong police on Thursday for allegedly violating the national security law.

The mother of one of those arrested told Apple Daily that around 10 officers, who claimed to be national security department officers, arrived at their home at 6 a.m. accusing her son of violating the security law for the dissemination of certain information online on Feb. 2.

Officers took away her son’s phone, laptop, backpack, promotional pamphlets, clothes, hat, glasses, passport and identity card after searching for an hour, the mother said, with a search warrant was only shown after the search was completed.

At least three people, including her son, were arrested, she said.

Those arrested included a girl who was under 16 years old, according to Yau Tsim Mong district councilor Ben Lam. They were accused of subversion under the national security law, Lam cited sources as saying.

The group’s Facebook page said they were formed by a group of people who were “reminiscence of the revolution.” They have held street promotional booths in the past few months, including in Mong Kok and Sha Tin on January 31, where they handed out pamphlets about the history of revolutions. They were surrounded by officers, and handed fines for violation of anti-social gathering rules. Officers also accused the pamphlets of being in violation of the national security law.

Group members told officers at the time that the pamphlets only mentioned the histories of revolutions in Ukraine and France. They were a group of secondary school and university students, they added.

Hong Kong police have not responded to Apple Daily inquiries.

The arrests were related to a burglary case on Wednesday, Apple Daily has learned. Four boys allegedly broke into the Po Leung Kuk Laws Foundation College in Tseung Kwan O — some of whom were form five and six students at the school — and were discovered by a guard, who called the police.

The police arrested two more boys and a girl after an investigation, and found pro-independence flags and slogans at their homes. Some of the arrested were members of Returning Valiant.

Several officers in plainclothes went to the school on Thursday afternoon to gather fingerprints.

