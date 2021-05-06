The use of expensive and unapproved therapies on cancer patients in China has continued to capture attention, as a whistleblower openly disputes official findings that deem such practices “basically compliant” with regulations.

An investigation was initially launched by the National Health Commission upon a “name and shame” accusation against a leading cancer expert, Lu Wei of Xinhua Hospital, which is affiliated to Shanghai Jiao Tong University’s school of medicine.

Lu was said to be getting patients to undergo a type of cell-based cancer immunotherapy and genetic sequencing, and charging them 10 times more than standard treatments. Both of Lu’s methods were later found to be ineffective, according to oncologist Zhang Yu from the Peking University Third Hospital.

The latest patient who had received such treatment died in December, local media reported, citing Zhang. Along with Lu, “dozens of hospitals” were involved with “mass misconduct” in the treatment of cancer patients, Zhang said.

Late last month, the commission concluded from its investigation that

Lu was “basically compliant” with existing laws and regulations. Zhang on Wednesday called for a reopening of the investigation and a public debate about the findings.

“If I lose, I request the commission to revoke my medical license and deprive me of my medical qualifications for my entire life. I have no regrets,” he wrote on Zhihu, a Chinese question-and-answer website.

Many people have criticized China’s approach to medicine, particularly on its entrenched “money-oriented” culture of requiring patients to pay up prior to receiving treatment. Zhang said some doctors weighed their approach to treatment against whether they would benefit financially.

A proper examination of certain cancer treatment methods was much needed in the interest of many patients who were financially stricken due to costly treatments, Zhang added. He said that without a proper investigation, “I don’t think anyone would want to complain about bad medical practices anymore.”

“Any unreliable drugs used on cancer patients in the future can be compliant. The so-called guidelines, instructions and clinical literature can all be thrown away because there is no need for reference. Doctors can treat patients however they want.”

