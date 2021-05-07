The High Court granted an urgent bail application from former Democratic Party chairperson Wu Chi-wai, after the Correctional Services Department barred him from attending his father’s funeral, scheduled on Friday evening.

Wu, who faces several trials including one related to the city’s national security law, on Friday applied for urgent bail to be let out of custody temporarily. His application was approved by Madam Justice Esther Toh.

The department earlier said that it had denied Wu’s application after conducting a security assessment, including “safety concerns” for the public and the department’s staffers. It suggested allowing Wu to attend the funeral through livestreaming on the internet.

