Hong Kong’s pro-Beijing parliament plans to speed up the procedure for passing bills ahead of the introduction of government legislation to enact a recent shakeup in the electoral system that is opposed by the electorate.

The proposal on procedures was introduced by Martin Liao on Friday, and targets the bill on the Beijing-imposed electoral reforms that will be put forward by the Hong Kong government on May 26.

The city’s Legislative Council — overwhelmingly pro-Beijing since the mass disqualification or resignation of pro-democracy politicians — is eager to pass the electoral reform bill. However, the majority of Hong Kong people are against the changes.

Almost 60% of 7,300 respondents in a survey conducted by the Hong Kong Public Opinion Research Institute earlier this month said they were opposed to the electoral reform. As many as 96% of respondents who identified as democracy supporters rejected the changes.

Liao, 64, suggested that LegCo break down the proposed provision into categories in order to facilitate the scrutiny process. “It seems that this method doubles the efficiency,” the pro-Beijing lawmaker said, recommending LegCo review complex bills in the same way.

The current issue is about the lack of quality governance, but the authorities have misjudged it as a national security matter, said Paul Wong, a social science lecturer at the University of Wollongong College Hong Kong.

The political system was shaken up in the name of national security, but the latest poll showcased Hong Kong people’s thinking regarding the changes, he said.

The LegCo election in December would see a record low voter turnout, predicted Kenneth Chan, an associate political science professor at Hong Kong Baptist University, adding that it would be “very fortunate” if the turnout exceeded 40%.

Pro-democracy supporters who do vote are likely to spoil their ballots even without mobilizing from activists or leaders because they would see no choice in the race, he said.

Click here for Chinese version

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play