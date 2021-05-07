Hong Kong education authorities will conduct regular checks on all teachers in the city to identify those with criminal records, as officials stepped up efforts to fire educators who supported the 2019 pro-democracy protests.

Starting from this September, the Education Bureau will check all registered teachers once every three years to see if they have a criminal record, officials told the Legislative Council’s education panel on Friday.

At least four teachers have been banned from Hong Kong’s schools for involvement in the months-long 2019 protests against the now-withdrawn extradition bill, according to the bureau.

One was fired after being convicted of “unlawful activities” during the protests, it said. Some were banned from teaching for life for using teaching materials containing “biased” content that defamed China and aroused students’ hostility toward the country.

The bureau introduced a policy last May requiring schools to check with the bureau before hiring teachers. Schools would be told if their applicants had been criticized or received warning letters for misconduct.

Between last May and this April, the bureau received 5,100 such enquiries – almost 40 times the average 130 enquiries received over the same period before the policy was in place – officials told legislators on Friday.

At Friday’s meeting, pro-Beijing lawmakers continued their calls for the government to introduce swift disciplinary actions against teachers who have pro-democracy leanings.

Lo Wai-kwok, representing the engineering sector, said teachers being investigated for alleged misconduct could still “harm” students because they could only be suspended or removed from their duties after being convicted of a crime.

Another Beijing loyalist, Holden Chow, said it takes too long to punish misbehaving teachers. Teachers not convicted by courts could still be involved in misconduct, he added.

Education Secretary Kevin Yeung said officials would study ways to speed up punishment. Schools could decide whether to suspend teachers from duty depending on the seriousness of their cases, he said.

Pro-Beijing lawmakers also called on Yeung’s bureau to take action against the Hong Kong Professional Teachers’ Union, saying the city’s largest teachers’ organization supported “ill winds” and tolerated teachers’ misconduct.

