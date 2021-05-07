Journalists with foreign media outlets this week received a letter from Hong Kong police condemning “fake news”, including “wicked and slanderous attacks” against police since the anti-government protests in 2019.

The police letter was issued amid heightened demands for new laws that would allow authorities to punish news outlets for publications deemed to be spreading misinformation.

This trend has sparked widespread concerns among Hongkongers that the government may further rein in press freedom, given that the Beijing-imposed national security laws call for better control of the media.

In their letter to journalists, the Hong Kong police said the city was swept with “turmoil’ during and after the 2019 citywide protests against the now-shelved extradition arrangement with mainland China. The police force endured “much hardship” and “were reborn,” it added.

The letter was posted on social media platforms by Hong Kong-based foreign journalists.

Attached to the letter were several copies of a police pamphlet titled “KNOW THE FACTS – Rumours and Lies Can Never Be Right,” according to a post uploaded by Agence France Presse Hong Kong bureau chief Jerome Taylor. A link to the electronic version was printed on the letter.

The 12-page publication claims to debunk smear campaigns against police and carries official descriptions of controversial events that struck the city after the 2019 protests.

One of the incidents was a violent clash inside the Prince Edward MTR station, where police stormed into a train compartment. Many believe that the event, known as the 831 incident, led to fatalities because authorities have failed to produce a full account of what happened.

There were also allegations that female protesters were raped in the San Uk Ling Holding Center, located near the city’s border with mainland China and used to detain protesters in 2019. The authorities have vehemently denied such claims.

According to Apple Daily, a similar Chinese-language police pamphlet was published in March; the latest version seems to be a translation of the original one.

Meanwhile, the New York Times on Thursday published an article confirming its receipt of the police pamphlet. It quoted Chris Yeung, the chairman of the Hong Kong Journalists Association, saying the city’s press is facing “the worst of times.”

The report said many Hongkongers fear the government may move soon to establish laws against “fake news” – legal provisions used by many authoritarian regimes to crack down on press freedom.

