Japan has a natural geographical advantage that would enable it to “choke” the Chinese navy in the event of conflict breaking out in waters off southwestern Japan and Taiwan, according to a U.S. security researcher.

China’s coasts are surrounded by shallow seas that its submarines must transit before reaching deep water, where they are almost impossible to find, Tom Shugart, an adjunct senior fellow at the Center for a New American Security think tank, told Japan’s Nikkei Asia journal.

By contrast, there is a belt of deep water stretching from Japan’s east coast to Taiwan, which submarines from the two countries could traverse without being detected, the report said.

When China’s submarines move from their bases to the open ocean, they must travel through various chokepoints and straits in the island chains, providing opportunities for their adversaries to monitor or even intercept them, said Shugart, a former submariner with the U.S. Navy.

Also quoted in the Nikkei Asia report was Jeffrey Hornung, a political scientist at the U.S.-based think tank Rand Corp, who said control over such chokepoints could be one of Japan’s most important contributions in a potential conflict with China.

There are many such vital passages in Japan’s Nansei Islands, also known as the Ryukyu Islands, which Japan could plug up completely with its submarines’ capabilities and defensive mining, Horung said.

“It would force the Chinese either all the way around Taiwan, or basically right into the battle space in the East China Sea, where the U.S. and Japan can plan for this and control it,” he said.

Japan’s diesel electric submarines are especially fit for such a mission, Shugart added. “Diesel electric submarines are very quiet, so if you have a static location where you need to defend one chokepoint in an island chain, that’s a very useful place to put a diesel-powered submarine,” he said.

Last month, China’s Liaoning aircraft carrier and several escort vessels passed through the waters between Okinawa and Miyako, two of the Nansei Islands, before heading south to the seas off Taiwan for a drill.

On Friday, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin suggested the new concept of “integrated deterrence,” saying the U.S. military must work “hand in hand” with its allies and partners to maintain deterrence.

