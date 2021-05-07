Josh Lam, a son of Hong Kong’s chief executive, has secured a postdoctoral researcher position at top institutions in France and the United States, Apple Daily has learned.

The whereabouts of Josh Lam, the second son of Chief Executive Carrie Lam, has not been publicly known since his mother was sanctioned by the U.S. Department of the Treasury last August.

At the time, he was finishing his studies for a doctoral degree in mathematics at Harvard University, but rushed back to Hong Kong in late July citing a “family emergency,” according to investigative news outlet FactWire. At an online conference in January, Lam said he was “actually in Hong Kong.”

His personal page at Harvard was recently updated, adding a line to say that he would be a postdoctoral researcher at both Stanford University in California and France’s IHES (Institute of Advanced Scientific Studies), starting this autumn.

A postdoctoral researcher is a contractual position paying an annual salary of US$65,000 starting next academic year, according to Stanford’s website.

Under Stanford’s rules, postdoctoral researchers should arrive in the U.S. as soon as they are able, and the time they spend overseas cannot exceed 183 days.

Direct family members of sanctioned people are not automatically subject to the same sanctions and visa restrictions, according to the Hong Kong Normalization executive order signed by then-U.S. President Donald Trump, the U.S. State Department told Apple Daily last year.

However, if the finances of the direct relative are connected to the sanctioned person, then the direct relative’s assets may be frozen, the State Department added.

Apple Daily has yet to receive a reply from either the Chief Executive’s Office or Josh Lam.

