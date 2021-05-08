“Red tourism” is booming in China as the ruling Chinese Communist Party celebrates its centenary.

The Chinese Ministry of Culture and Tourism promoted 100 “boutique routes” of red tourism in March, which was welcomed by citizens over the May 1 long weekend.

Sichuan province launched the red tourism year in early April, announcing 11 boutique routes and 40 attractions. In Guangzhou, the authorities curated a development plan to promote red culture.

Airlines and train companies also designed red tourism services with specialized plane routes, as well as red carriages with revolutionary stories on the windows, where passengers would dress in costumes of the Red Army. Tourism websites were also promoting routes such as a three-day tour to Jinggangshan, which the CCP considers the “cradle of the revolution.”

Red tourism was proposed in 2004 and implemented the next year with an aim to strengthen revolutionary education and boost patriotism of the public, especially in China’s youth.

The growth of red tourism in recent years was linked to Chinese President and CCP General Secretary Xi Jinping, as the Jinggangshan Revolution Museum displays Xi’s remarks on chasing after dreams amid challenges, and seeking victory with the support of the people.

Red tourism trips increased from 140 million in the early years of the campaign to 1.41 billion in 2019. 19 million trips were made to Jinggangshan, with revenues at 16 billion yuan (US$2.49 billion).

The COVID-19 pandemic has hit Chinese tourism hard, as visits to the Jinggangshan Revolution Museum dropped by half last year to 890,000 trips, the Wall Street Journal cited the city’s officials as saying.

The promotion of red tourism served two goals to boost the economy and strengthen the CCP’s authority, a Chinese economic analyst who remained anonymous told Voice of America.

When red tourism first started more than a decade ago, many participants were supporters of Communist China’s first leader Mao Zedong, who used the trips to express their discontent with the regime, Zhang Yu, the Sweden-based Secretary-General of the Independent Chinese PEN Center, told VOA.

Red tourism was a successful idea to make people believe that China would be finished if not for the CCP, Zhang said.

