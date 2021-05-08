China and those who assist the ruling Communist Party will “reap what they sow,” wrote former Hong Kong lawmaker Lee Cheuk-yan in his first letter since he was jailed last month for participating in an unauthorized assembly in 2019.

Lee, who was jailed for a year in April, was sharing his thoughts after reading a speech made by lawyer Andrew Hamilton during a landmark trial on free press in 1735 in New York. The letter, dated April 22, was posted onto his Facebook page by administrators on Saturday.

He wrote that Hamilton, in his speech, quoted Marcus Brutus, who led the assassination against Roman dictator Julius Caesar: “‘You Romans,’ said Brutus, ‘if yet I may call you so, consider what you are doing; remember that you are assisting Caesar to forge those very chains which one day he will make yourselves wear.’”

Lee said the speech had made him think of the Communist Party and those assisting Beijing to strip away people’s freedoms and rights.

“How many of their [the Communist Party’s] ‘useless, loyal subjects’ are helping dictators forge chains, using them on the people and depriving them of their freedoms. There will be a day that they will reap what they sow,” Lee wrote. “Of course we’re not saying that we must give them a taste of their own medicine, but history will prove that they are guilty!”

Lee also mentioned how reading has been one of his favorite pastimes, and is what gives him a sense of liberty now that he has lost his freedom in jail.

Aside from reading, Lee said he was also starting to get used to the daily schedules and terminology used in prison, and that he has “never lived such a disciplined life before.”

“Prison life is monotonous, but surely healthy … aside from missing my family, and everyone, all is well,” he said.

Lee also called for the public to lend their support to Carol Ng, one of 47 pro-democracy activists and politicians charged with subversion in relation to an unofficial primary last summer. Ng, the former chair of the Confederation of Trade Unions, is being held in custody.

“Every time I think of Carol, my heart goes out to her. How can they use such harsh methods against such an honorable, brave, independent woman,” Lee wrote, adding that he too would write to Ng in prison.

