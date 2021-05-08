A man was stranded on a glass-bottomed bridge in northeastern China on Friday, after record-breaking winds shattered the brittle panels and forced the tourist attraction to close.

The visitor was said to have been walking atop the 400-meter-long (437-yard-long) Piyanshan Glass Footbridge in Longjing, Jilin province, when gale-force winds suddenly struck at about 12:45 p.m. on Friday. Glass panels underneath his feet cracked and crashed down the cliffs some 260 meters below.Photos showed the man clutching onto the guardrails, with several holes in front of him in between beams that ran 2.5 meters horizontally across the bridge.

Staffers and firefighters arrived at the scene, and under their guidance, the man was eventually able to crawl back to safety, mainland Chinese media reported. He was then sent to hospital and received counseling.

There were no reports of injury. The bridge has been closed until further notice.

After the incident, the propaganda department of the Longjing municipal party committee said that due to convective weather, the area was experiencing record gusts of between 12 and 13 on the Beaufort wind scale of 1 to 17. At that level, winds are said to be equivalent to a category 1 hurricane, which moves at 118 to 149 kilometers (73 to 93 miles) per hour.

Bad weather has wreaked havoc over China’s five-day Labor Day break this week, disrupting travel for scores of people who had ventured out across the mainland under more relaxed social-distancing rules.

On Sunday, the Guizhou provincial meteorological agency issued thunderstorm warnings as several areas came under heavy rain, hail and gale-force winds.

In Guizhou’s Sinan county, famous for a 285-meter-long cable bridge that spans the Wu River, one driver who went by the surname Wang said he could see it swaying in the wind just as he was about to drive across.

The bridge seemed slanted at one point, Wang said, and “even people weren’t able to cross.”

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play