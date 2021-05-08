A court in China’s Hebei province has revealed charges against outspoken rural tycoon Sun Dawu and 20 others, with a trial expected to happen before July despite the many defendants.

Lawyers for some of the defendants on Thursday received details of nine charges, including forced trading, disrupting production operations, obstructing official business and picking quarrels and provoking trouble.

Some lawyers on the defense team pointed out that the local public security bureau handed the case to the local prosecutor’s office in Gaobeidian city within 10 days, a very short time for a case that had 21 defendants and 348 folders of evidence.

The speed could be described as unprecedented, particularly since the case was processed during the May 1 holiday period, according to the lawyers, as quoted by Chinese human rights blog Weiquanwang.

During the 10 days, defense lawyers were said to have barely any time to review the written material, meet the parties involved or give legal advice.

The lawyers now reportedly believe that a first instance court will pass judgment before July 1, and the pace of the proceedings could even mean that an appellate court will also have dealt with the case by that date.

Sun is founder of the private conglomerate Dawu Agricultural and Animal Husbandry Group in Hebei. He was formally arrested in April along with six other senior managerial staffers, including his wife Liu Huiru, and is believed to be remanded in custody at Gaobeidian detention center.

The billionaire is said to be one of the few Chinese entrepreneurs supportive of the rule of law and human rights.

In 2003, Sun was charged with seriously damaging the reputation of state organs, and also with illegal financing for purportedly disbursing 180 million yuan to more than 3,000 farmers.

He upset the authorities again in 2015, by publicly backing human rights lawyers amid a crackdown on civil rights activities that July in which nearly 100 attorneys were arrested.

