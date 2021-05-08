Debris from a Chinese rocket is expected to crash back down to Earth over the weekend, and is baffling experts as to where it will strike.

Remnants of the Long March 5B rocket, which lifted off on April 29 from China’s Hainan Island, were expected to hurtle through the atmosphere late Saturday evening, reports said.

It could land at around 4 a.m. Coordinated Universal Time on May 9, plus or minus eight hours, said the Aerospace Corporation, a federally funded United States research and development center, in a tweet on Saturday. That would translate into an estimated time range of between late Saturday evening and Sunday afternoon in Hong Kong.

Experts are unable to pinpoint exactly when or where the rocket will make landfall, given it is travelling at ultra-high speed. Jonathan McDowell, an astrophysicist at the Astrophysics Center in Harvard University, told CNN earlier in the week it was moving at around 18,000 miles an hour. Chinese authorities said on Friday that their machine would likely end up in the sea and be relatively harmless.

The rocket was carrying an unmanned module that would be the living quarters for China’s ambitious space station plan.

Some have called the rocket’s descent “out of control.” Experts criticized China for allowing the fragments, weighing at almost 21 tons, to smash down on Earth in such an “irresponsible” manner.

Paulo Lozano, director of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Space Propulsion Lab, told Voice of America that China did not provide enough information or act to prevent the spacecraft from returning “uncontrollably.”

“Clean-up work may not be possible at all, especially if these debris fall into the ocean. They are likely to disappear in the ocean forever,” Lozano said. “I hope they will not fall on land, especially not in public places, as the result will be very bad.”

He explained that almost all rocket launches in the U.S. were equipped with a device that would restart the engine to guide the rocket back to a designated, unpopulated area.

Other experts said that it was likely China had used rocket designs from several decades ago. Some suggested it was a cost consideration for not adopting the latest technology, which would have allowed a controlled landing.

Global Times, a Chinese nationalist daily tabloid, dismissed “hyped-up” Western media reports that indicated the reentry of the wreckage was out of control and posed a threat.

