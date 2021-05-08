A newly proposed system to examine complaints against judges is in line with the principle of judicial independence, since the chief justice will have the last say in each case, according to Hong Kong’s professional body of solicitors.

Complaints will go through a two-tier system, to be introduced by the judiciary. Forming the second tier would be an advisory committee made up of judges and members of the public “with profound expertise and experience” in professional community and public services, the government said in a paper submitted to the legislature on Friday.

The Law Society of Hong Kong told Apple Daily that it believed the new committee had merely an advisory role, and the final decision on any complaints against judges would lie with the chief justice.

Judicial independence was guaranteed by the Basic Law, the society said, adding that it would stay on alert to ensure the independence of the judiciary was not harmed or weakened.

Plans for this advisory committee represent the first time that non-judges will have a role in handling complaints about members of the Hong Kong judiciary. Individual jurists have come under scrutiny from pro-establishment lawmakers for alleged leniency in sentencing protesters involved in the 2019 social unrest, leading to calls for more accountability.

Chief Justice Andrew Cheung in January announced the launch of a review of the existing complaint system to improve transparency and accountability.

The judiciary is set to roll out the new system in the third quarter and will use it to process complaints which are serious or complex, or have given rise to wide public concerns. Under the first tier of the system, a panel of judges will be formed to investigate a complaint, then submit its findings to the advisory committee.

The system will not handle complaints against judicial decisions, such as convictions, sentencing and acquittals, since challenges to those rulings can be made only by the parties involved through an appeal or other legal procedures.

