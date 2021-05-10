Taiwan has not received an invitation from the World Health Organisation, even as the deadline of the online application to its annual meeting nears.

The Group of Seven nations have called on the WHO to include Taiwan in the World Health Assembly, which is scheduled to start on May 24, despite Beijing’s furious objection. The absence of Taiwan is highlighted as the self-ruled democracy emerged as one of the places that have best handled the coronavirus pandemic.

The WHO has blocked Taiwan’s participation since 2017, citing the United Nations General Assembly Resolution 2758, which recognized the People’s Republic of China as the only legitimate representative of China to the United Nations.

This is equal to endorsing the One China Principle, said Lin Shih-chia, executive director of the Foundation of Medical Professional Alliance in Taiwan. However, unlike previous years, the WHO did not insist “Taiwan is part of China” in this year’s reply and cited the decision of “a majority of the member states.”

Lin saw this as a positive sign as it implies Taiwan could join the event if it obtains significant support among the member states. “It confirms to Taiwan that obtaining international support is a way [to be recognized]”, she said.

Ho Chih-wei, a lawmaker from the ruling Democratic Progressive Party, said this is Taiwan’s best opportunity and its inclusion in the assembly is a step in realizing the government’s slogan “Taiwan Can Help.”

With 304 votes in favor, the French Senate unanimously passed a resolution last week calling for Taiwan’s inclusion in international bodies including the WHO.

Antony Blinken, U.S. Secretary of State, also called on the director of WHO to extend an invitation to Taiwan last Friday. “Taiwan offers valuable contributions and lessons learned from its approach to these issues, and WHO leadership and all responsible nations should recognize that excluding the interests of 24 million people at the WHA serves only to imperil, not advance, our shared global health objectives,” he wrote in a statement.

Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry thanked the international community for recognizing Taiwan’s contribution to global public health and firmly supporting its participation in the assembly. It urged the WHO to respond to the growing voices of justice from the international community and invite Taiwan to its assembly.

