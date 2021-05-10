Chinese President Xi Jinping would take a tough stance on Taiwan in his bid to win a third term as the country’s top leader in 2022, Taiwan security officials told legislators.

The self-ruled island was facing increasing threats from the mainland after Beijing recently listed unification between the mainland and Taiwan as their strategic goal, the officials said in a paper put before lawmakers on Monday.

Xi personally saw a need to raise his reputation this year, the centenary of the Chinese Communist Party, in his bid for a third term as president next year. This would see Beijing take a hawkish stance toward Taiwan and the United States, the Taiwan officials said.

The paper examined the Taiwan Strait situation amid growing tensions between the U.S. and China.

Beijing could be expected to make its stance on Taiwan crystal clear to Washington, while at the same time using rhetoric asking U.S. leaders to “manage differences” and “avoid conflicts” so as to narrow the room for developments in U.S.-Taiwan relations, the paper said.

The ongoing rivalry between China and the United States over trade, technology and values was expected to remain in the long term, creating enormous uncertainty for Taiwan and East Asia, the paper said.

The mainland was expected to use cross-strait business forums as a tool to lure investments from Taiwan companies, in particular semiconductor manufacturers and technological firms, so it could obtain talent and technology, the report said.

Beijing’s aspirations were affirmed when senior officials recently stressed their adherence to the “one China” principle, meaning that Taiwan is regarded as a Chinese province. In their key speeches and reports, mainland authorities also vowed to firmly oppose Taiwan independence and foreign interference in cross-strait issues, according to the paper.

Politically, the mainland would continue to stir up issues in order to sway public opinion on the island, the report said.

