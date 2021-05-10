Herbert Chow, owner of a pro-democracy retail chain, vowed to continue his business amid a political crackdown in Hong Kong.

The Tsuen Wan branch of his kids’ wear brand, Chickeeduck, saw a surge in customers over the weekend, after a recent raid by national police officers and a probe from the Fire Services Department.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, Chow pledged to take up all the responsibility and continue his operation. Should he be detained by the authorities, he would hand the company over to his colleagues. “Treat white terror as though it does not exist,” he wrote.

When the outspoken entrepreneur first placed a sculpture of the Goddess of Democracy in his shop at the Discovery Park as a political statement, his business partners bowed out. “If you want to speak out, we would have to cut ties,” they told him last year. The number of branches fell from 13 to four, as business dwindled amid the pandemic and property developers refused to lease their space.

Albeit disappointed, Chow has not regretted his decision to speak out. Inspired by the protest movement in 2019, he turned the kids’ wear brand into a concept store, collaborating with artists to create products under the themes of democracy and freedom, including T-shirts with subtly political slogans. “Even if we are silenced, we can still wear [slogans] on our chests,” said Chow, who described the national security law as crossing his bottom line.

Many of his friends who are pro-Beijing have urged him to stay silent and lay low as “the only way to solve a problem is to remain in solidarity.” But he found the argument absurd. “Why should I side with the authorities when they are gradually tightening the grip?” he asked.

He has thus given up on debating politics with most of his friends, who in his eyes, have trimmed their sails, turning Hong Kong into “a city of slaves” and “a Southern Shenzhen”.

Since the police raid, he has tried to transfer his membership at a recreation club to his wife, but only to be asked to quit. He lamented the double standards of the club, as its members include Thomas Kwok, former chairperson of Sun Hung Kai Properties who was sentenced to five years in jail for bribery.

Nevertheless, Chow was relieved that his family of four remains supportive despite the ordeal. “I am not prepared for arrest because I have not violated the law,” said Chow, but he admits he is concerned as he does not know when he may too become a target of the authorities.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play