Cyberspace authorities in Hunan province have recently shut down 10 websites for allegedly circulating false reports and negative information, according to the state-run Shanghai-based media outlet The Paper.

The Hunan Provincial Cyberspace Administration closed the websites “in accordance with the law,” it said, without giving any details about the allegedly false reports. The Hunan authorities’ move aligns with the central government’s policy of strictly controlling internet content.

The National Cyberspace Administration of China announced this month that it would launch a series of operations this year to tackle irregularities on the internet “with a strong fist.” Apart from news websites, its primary targets reportedly include celebrity idolatry.

The 10 Hunan websites were said to be taken down by the Hunan Provincial Cyberspace Administration for “unauthorized editing and publishing of false reports and negative information”, and seriously disrupting the order of internet news dissemination.

