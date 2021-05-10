The itch to snitch has captured Hong Kong, with more than 100,000 tips made to a special hotline set up just six months ago to report suspected violations of the Beijing-imposed national security law, police said Monday.

The hotline was announced on Nov. 5 last year by the police national security division, a unit established following Beijing’s imposition of the law last June. The law essentially criminalizes a broad swathe of once-permitted activities as acts of subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign elements.

At least 107 people aged between 15 and 79 have been arrested under the law since its enactment last June, the police revealed. Now-jailed Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai was among them, accused of colluding with foreign countries or external forces to endanger national security, which is punishable by life imprisonment.

The police refused to make public how many people were arrested based on the information obtained through the tip line, citing confidentiality.

“The hotline is solely for receiving intelligence related to national security, such as information, photos, audio and video clips,” the police force said in a November statement announcing the setting up of the tip line.

Hong Kong residents can also send such information through email, text messages and the Chinese social messaging platform WeChat, the statement added.

The police force should be more transparent in explaining to the public how the hotline has been used, such as whether the line was misused or abused, how the police would follow up on the abuse and how the police verified the information they had received, said human rights campaigner Icarus Wong.

He suggested the police should do a better job to ensure the hotline will not be abused or used by people maliciously to cause nuisances to others.

